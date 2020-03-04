Dental Digital X-ray Market Enhancement in Medical sector 2019 to 2025

Dentists use radiographs for many reasons like to find hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, bone loss, and cavities. With increasing demand for dental disorder treatment and correct diagnosis, the market is also growing simultaneously.

The global Dental Digital X-ray Market was valued at USD 2336.01 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4847.76 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2017 to 2025.

This Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers: Danaher Corporation , Carestream Health, Inc. (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation) , Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. , Planmeca OY , Vatech Co. Ltd. , LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. , The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. , Air Techniques, Inc. , Midmark Corporation , Cefla S.C..

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of product in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World).

Research Methodology:

Research study on the Dental Digital X-ray Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

