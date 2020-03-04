DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019 – 2024

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A rooftop photovoltaic power station is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

Scope of the Report:

The global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Installation market Revenue was 4.1 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 6.0 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for DG Ground-mounted Solar PV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 6030 million US$ in 2023, from 4100 million US$ in 2017, .

This report focuses on the DG Ground-mounted Solar PV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jinko Solar (China)

Trina Solar (China)

Canadian Solar (Canada)

JA Solar (China)

Hanwha (China)

First Solar (USA)

Yingli (China)

SunPower (USA)

Sharp (Japan)

Solarworld (Germany)

Eging PV (China)

Risen (China)

Kyocera Solar (Japan)

GCL (China)

Longi Solar (China)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-residential

Residential

