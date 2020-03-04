Electric Vehicles For Construction, Agriculture And Mining Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, John Deere, Volvo

Global Electric Vehicles For Construction, Agriculture And Mining Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

Electric vehicles mean utilizes the power as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.

The electric agricultural vehicle market is expected to grow at a rate of about 58% per year due largely to the global population growth and the trend of population concentrating in urban centers, which will continue to reduce the availability of rural labour and drive the demand for increased agricultural automation. For mining, vehicle electrification has a strong value proposition due to the high operational cost because of the volatility of diesel prices and the high costs of having to ventilate the diesel emissions inside mines. Both costs can be substantially reduced through electrification.

The global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 48.2% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, John Deere, Volvo, Atlas Copco, SUNWARD, Merlo

Hybrid

Pure-electric

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

