Frosting and Icing Market – Tremendous Opportunity to Create Bases of Revenue by Adopting a New Mind-Set

Icing, often called frosting in the United States, is a sweet, often creamy glaze made of sugar with a liquid, such as water or milk that is often enriched with ingredients like butter, egg whites, cream cheese, or flavorings.

Specifically speaking, Frosting is stiffer and pipes well and consists of cream or butter. Icing is a thin and sugary glaze spread that hardens on cooling.

Scope of the Report:

Europe region is the largest supplier of Frosting & Icing, with a sales market share nearly 44%. USA is the second largest supplier of Frosting & Icing, enjoying sales market share nearly 38% in 2016.

Market competition is intense. CSM Bakery Solutions, Wilton, Rich Product, Betty Crocker, Dawn Food, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

With the development of economic, more and more companies participate in this industry. There will be a huge market in Asia.

The worldwide market for Frosting & Icing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1640 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Frosting & Icing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rich Product

Betty Crocker

CSM Bakery Solutions

Pinnacle Foods

Wilton Industries

Dawn Food

Real Good Food

Lawrence Foods

Dixie’s Icing

Macphie

Kelmyshop

Orchardicing

Fruit Fillings Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cakes Frosting & Icing

Cookies Frosting & Icing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery

Restaurant

Family

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Frosting & Icing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Frosting & Icing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Frosting & Icing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Frosting & Icing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Frosting & Icing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Frosting & Icing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Frosting & Icing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Frosting & Icing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Frosting & Icing by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Frosting & Icing by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Frosting & Icing by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Frosting & Icing by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Frosting & Icing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Frosting & Icing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Frosting & Icing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Frosting & Icing Market Forecast (2019-2024)

