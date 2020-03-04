GLOBAL BIOCERAMIC MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TILL 2023

Bioceramic Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Bioceramic Market Summary:

Report on Bioceramic Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Bioceramic Market Overview:

The global bioceramic market was estimated to be valued at USD 2,591.43 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The orthopedic segment dominated the global bioceramic market, with about 41.53% share of the global market, whereas, the bio-medical segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period.

Global Bioceramic Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Amedica Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc., Bonesupport AB, CamBioceramics, Carborundum Universal Ltd., Ceramtec, Collagen Matrix, CoorsTek, Dentsply Sirona, Doceram Medical Ceramics GmbH, Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sagemax Bioceramics, Stryker, The Royal DSM Company, Tosoh Corporation

Regional Segmentation Includes:

Argentina, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US

Points Covered in TOC of Global Bioceramic Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness â Porterâs Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Biocompatible Materials

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Dental Care

4.1.3 Increase in Ageing Population Leading to Increase in Spinal and Ortho-Biological Surgeries

4.1.4 Increasing Usage for Replacing Diseased Heart Tissues of the Body

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Clinical and Regulatory Processes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Opportunity

4.3.1 Possible Usage As Treatment For Cancer

4.3.2 Developing Methods To Produce Customized Nano-Ceramics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Aluminum Oxide

5.1.2 Zirconia

5.1.3 Calcium Phosphate

5.1.4 Calcium Sulphate

5.1.5 Carbon

5.1.6 Glass

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Bio-Inert

5.2.2 Bio-Active

5.2.3 Bio-Resorbable

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bio-Medical

5.3.2 Orthopedics

5.3.3 Dental

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Russia

6.3.6 Turkey

6.3.7 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle-East and Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Amedica Corporation

9.2 Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.

9.3 Bonesupport AB

9.4 CamBioceramics

9.5 Carborundum Universal Ltd.

9.6 Ceramtec

9.7 Collagen Matrix

9.8 CoorsTek

9.9 Dentsply Sirona

9.10 Doceram Medical Ceramics GmbH

9.11 Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd.,

9.12 Kyocera Corporation

9.13 Morgan Advanced Materials

9.14 Nobel Biocare Holding AG

9.15 Sagemax Bioceramics

9.16 Stryker

9.17 The Royal DSM Company

9.18 Tosoh Corporation

*List not exhaustive

10. Disclaimer

**Subject to availability on public domain

To conclude, Bioceramic report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

