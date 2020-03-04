Global Coconut Water Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast up to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Coconut Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Coconut Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Coconut Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy & Brian

Edward & Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

Coconut Palm Group

Yeniu

Yedao

Beiqi

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

By End-User / Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialist retailers

Online

Others

