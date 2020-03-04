Global Construction Robots Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast up to 2023

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

In 2016, the global construction robots production was 1296 units and it will be 2134 units in 2022, with a CGAR of 8.7% between 2016 and 2022. While the global construction robots revenue was 180 million USD In 2016 and it will be 321 million USD in 2022, with a CGAR of 10.1% between 2016 and 2022.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

This report studies Construction Robots in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on top manufacturers in global market

Market Segment by Regions

North America

China

Europe

Japan

Split by Product Types

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others (Arm-shaped robot, remote control rescue and security robots etc)

Split by applications

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

