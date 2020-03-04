Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Energy Trading and Risk Management Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.

Request a sample of Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/254561

Scope of the Report:

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe.

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil & products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is valued at 1260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Access this report Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-energy-trading-and-risk-management-etrm-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/254561

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/254561

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]