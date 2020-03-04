Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Forecast Report 2023
The Latest Industry Report of Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.
2018-2023 Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)
n this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Gunshot Detection Systems market for 2018-2023.
A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.
The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.
The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.
On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.
Over the next five years, projects that Gunshot Detection Systems will register a 27.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2600 million by 2023, from US$ 790 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Gunshot Detection Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Fixed System
Vehicle Mounted System
Segmentation by application:
Homeland
Defense
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Raytheon Company
Thales GroupÃÂ
Battelle Memorial InstituteÃÂ
Rafael
SST
Safran Electronics & Defense
Rheinmetall AGÃÂ
ELTA Systems Ltd
Acoem GroupÃÂ
Databuoy CorporationÃÂ
CILAS
Qinetiq North AmericaÃÂ
Microflown Avisa B.V.ÃÂ
Shooter Detection Systems LLC
Safety Dynamics Inc
Information System Technologies
V5 Systems Inc
Research Objectives
- To study and analyze the global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) industry
- Market Positioning
- Pricing Strategy
- Brand Strategy of Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) market
- Target Client
- Distributors/Traders List
Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Technology Progress/Risk
- Substitutes Threat
- Technology Progress in Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Industry
- Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
- Economic/Political Environmental Change
Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Forecast 2018-2023
- Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023
- Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023
- Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023
- Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023
- Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Price Forecast 2018-2023
Lastly In this Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.
