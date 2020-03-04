Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Forecast Report 2023

The Latest Industry Report of Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.

2018-2023 Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

n this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Gunshot Detection Systems market for 2018-2023.

A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.

On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.

Over the next five years, projects that Gunshot Detection Systems will register a 27.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2600 million by 2023, from US$ 790 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Gunshot Detection Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fixed System

Vehicle Mounted System

Segmentation by application:

Homeland

Defense

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Raytheon Company

Thales GroupÃÂ

Battelle Memorial InstituteÃÂ

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AGÃÂ

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem GroupÃÂ

Databuoy CorporationÃÂ

CILAS

Qinetiq North AmericaÃÂ

Microflown Avisa B.V.ÃÂ

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Information System Technologies

V5 Systems Inc

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) industry

Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy of Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) market

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Technology Progress/Risk

Substitutes Threat

Technology Progress in Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Industry

Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

Economic/Political Environmental Change

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Forecast 2018-2023

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023

Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Price Forecast 2018-2023

Lastly In this Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key Points Covered in TOC:

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Research Report 2018

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2018)

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2018)

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Analysis by Application

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Gunshot Detection Systems (Status and Outlook) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

