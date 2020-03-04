Global Insect Repellent Market 2019 with top countries data : Trends and Forecast 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications
Report Title: Global Insect Repellent Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
The Insect Repellent market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Insect Repellent market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023
Overview of Insect Repellent Market :
- An Insect Repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect Repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick.
Insect Repellents are an alternative to the use of insecticides. They may be applied to the skin to protect an individual from the bites of mosquitoes, mites, ticks and lice or, less commonly, may be used to exclude insects from an area, such as in packaging to prevent infestation of stored products.
The research covers the current market size of the Insect Repellent market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- SC Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Coleman, Sawyer Products, Tender Corporation
Scope Of The Report :
This report focuses on the Insect Repellent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The key suppliers of Insect Repellent in United States are SC Johnson, Spectrum Brands with over 50% revenue USA market share. And the others suppliers in United States are relatively small and highly fragmented. The key brands are off! (SC Johnson), Cutter and Repel (Spectrum Brands).
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.
Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Insect Repellent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018
Major classifications are as follows:
Major applications are as follows:
Target Audience of Insect Repellent Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.
Global Insect Repellent Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
- Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
- Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
- Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
- Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
