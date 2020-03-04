Global Online Home Decor Market 2019 by Key Players, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Online Home Decor Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries, the home décor market is on a rise globally. In home décor, things like furniture, textiles and floor covering are used to enhance the living space.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Online Home Decor Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Home Decor market by product type and applications/end industries.
Due to factors such as globalization, new kinds of designs and a variety of items for home decoration are available to people easily and this is encouraging the growth of this market. To give a further fillip to the home décor market is the rise of the online retail segment. Due to the rise of the online retail, furniture and other items used for home décor are available at a discounted price and have become more affordable.
The global Online Home Decor market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Home Decor. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
FabFurnish (Alix Retail)
Pepperfry (Trendsutra Platform Services)
Roomstory (Azure Online Ventures)
Urban Ladder
Zansaar
Bedbathmore
D’decor Home Fabrics
Flipkart
Jabong
Mebelkart
Snapdeal
Style Spa
The Label
Amazon
Bed Bath & Beyond
Inter IKEA Systems
Wayfair
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Home furniture
Home furnishing
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal
Business
