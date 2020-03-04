GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET 2019-2023: KNOW ABOUT INDUSTRY PEERS, THEIR STRATEGIC, GROWTH FACTORS

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Summary:

Report on Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Overview:

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 92.314 billion in 2017. This market is expected to reach USD 146.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Catalent Inc, Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Science, Patheon Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer Centresource, Aenova, Famar, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Lonza

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar

Customization of the Report:

– This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Market Insights

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

3.2.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Industry Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Outsourcing Volume by Big Pharmaceutical Companies

4.1.2 Expansion in the Service Offering of CMOS

4.1.3 Advent of CDMO Model into the Market

4.1.4 Increasing Investment in R&D

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Lead Time and Logistics Costs

4.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.2.3 Capacity Utilization Issues Affecting the Profitability of CMOS

5. Technology Snapshot

5.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies

5.1.1 Abuse-deterrent Formulation Technology

5.1.2 Lipid Martiparticulate (LMP) Technology

5.1.3 Dry Powder Inhalation Technology

5.1.4 Force Control Agent Technology

5.1.5 High-potency Drug Formulation Technology

5.1.6 Fluidized Bed Coating Technology

5.1.7 Form Eze Technology

5.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration

5.2.1 Oral

5.2.2 Topical

5.2.3 Parental

5.2.4 Rectal

5.2.5 Vaginal

5.2.6 Inhaled

5.2.7 Ophthalmic

5.2.8 Otic

6. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

6.1 By Service Type

6.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

6.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

6.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.1.2.2 Liquid Dose Formulation

6.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.1.3 Secondary Packaging

6.2 By Region

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 By Service Type

6.2.1.1.1 API

6.2.1.1.2 FDF

6.2.1.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.2.1.1.2.2 Semi-solid/Liquid dose formulation

6.2.1.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.2.1.1.3 Packaging

6.2.1.2 By Country

6.2.1.2.1 United States

6.2.1.2.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 By Service Type

6.2.2.1.1 API

6.2.2.1.2 FDF

6.2.2.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.2.2.1.2.2 Semi-solid/Liquid dose formulation

6.2.2.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.2.2.1.3 Packaging

6.2.2.2 By Country

6.2.2.2.1 United Kingdom

6.2.2.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.2.3 France

6.2.2.2.4 Italy

6.2.2.2.5 Others

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.3.1 By Service Type

6.2.3.1.1 API

6.2.3.1.2 FDF

6.2.3.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.2.3.1.2.2 Semi-solid/Liquid dose formulation

6.2.3.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.2.3.1.3 Packaging

6.2.3.2 By Country

6.2.3.2.1 China

6.2.3.2.2 India

6.2.3.2.3 Japan

6.2.3.2.4 Australia

6.2.3.2.5 Others

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.4.1 By Service Type

6.2.4.1.1 API

6.2.4.1.2 FDF

6.2.4.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.2.4.1.2.2 Semi-solid/Liquid dose formulation

6.2.4.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.2.4.1.3 Packaging

6.2.4.2 By Country

6.2.4.2.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2.2 Mexico

6.2.4.2.3 Argentina

6.2.4.2.4 Others

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 By Service Type

6.2.5.1.1 API

6.2.5.1.2 FDF

6.2.5.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.2.5.1.2.2 Semi-solid/Liquid dose formulation

6.2.5.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.2.5.1.3 Packaging

6.2.5.2 By Country

6.2.5.2.1 UAE

6.2.5.2.2 Saudi Arabia

6.2.5.2.3 South Africa

6.2.5.2.4 Nigeria

6.2.5.2.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Catalent Inc.

8.2 Recipharm AB

8.3 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

8.4 Patheon Inc.

8.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

8.6 Pfizer Centresource

8.7 Aenova

8.8 Famar

8.9 Baxter Biopharma Solutions

8.10 Lonza

9. Investment Scenario

10. Future of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

To conclude, Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

