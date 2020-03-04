Global Planter Market analysis 2017 and forecasts to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Planter market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Planter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Lechuza
Keter
Elho
Huaboshi
HC
East Jordan Plastics
Jiangdu Xiaguang
Scheurich
Stefanplast
Gardencity
Benito Urban
Poterie Lorraine
Milan Plast
Shree Group
Garant
WR Ceramika
Yorkshire
Fuzhou Yuanyi
Wen’an Huaxianzi
Novelty
Titi Sinaran
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Plastic
Ceramics
Wood
Others
By Application
Commercial use
Home decorates
Municipal construction
Others
