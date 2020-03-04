Global Planter Market analysis 2017 and forecasts to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Planter market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Planter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Lechuza

Keter

Elho

Huaboshi

HC

East Jordan Plastics

Jiangdu Xiaguang

Scheurich

Stefanplast

Gardencity

Benito Urban

Poterie Lorraine

Milan Plast

Shree Group

Garant

WR Ceramika

Yorkshire

Fuzhou Yuanyi

Wen’an Huaxianzi

Novelty

Titi Sinaran

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Others

By Application

Commercial use

Home decorates

Municipal construction

Others

Continued….

