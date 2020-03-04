Global Programmable Power Supply Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 7.2% and Will Reach 1010 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Programmable Power Supply Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report studies the Programmable Power Supply market, Programmable power supplies are sometimes called “system” power supplies, as they are often used as part of a computer-operated system for testing or production. A programmable Production power supply’s Production voltage can be set (programmed) by the user.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Programmable Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is the largest Production of Programmable Power Supply, with a revenue market share nearly 29.88% in 2017. The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 23.13% in 2017. Asia is another important Production market of Programmable Power Supply. Programmable Power Supply mainly has three kinds, including Single-Output Type, Dual-Output Type and Multiple-Output Type. The production market share of Single-Output Type Programmable Power Supply is 76.54% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Programmable Power Supply is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 7.2% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 1010 Million US$ In 2023, from 670 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AMETEK Programmable Power

TDK-Lambda

TEKTRONIX, INC.

CHROMA ATE INC.

Keysight Technologies

Magna-Power Electronics, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

B&K Precision

EA-ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK

XP Power

GW Instek

Rigol Technologies

Kepco Inc

Acopian Technical Company

Puissance Plus

Versatile Power

EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Output Type

Dual-Output Type

Multiple-Output Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor Fabrication

Automotive Electronics Test

Industrial Production

University & Laboratory

Medical

Others

