Global Smart Meter Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast To 2025

A smart meter is an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy and communicates the information to the electricity supplier for monitoring and billing.

Government policies supporting the installation of water meters coupled with growing inclination towards energy efficiency is anticipated to drive demand for smart meters.

The global Smart Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Itron

Xylem

EDMI

Badger Meter

Holley Metering

ICSA

Aclara Technologies

Kamstrup

Wasion Group

Microchip Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SMETS1

SMETS2

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Smart Meter Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Smart Meter Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Smart Meter Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Smart Meter Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Smart Meter Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Smart Meter Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Meter Business

Chapter Eight: Smart Meter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Meter Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

