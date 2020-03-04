Global Storage Services Market 2019 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Storage Services Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The essential building blocks of storage infrastructure are primary storage, backup, recovery, archiving, and analytics. As per the forecast, the enterprises data segment is likely to witness an exponential increase in data with the growing prevalence of social media, mobility, analytics, cloud, and internet of things. Enterprise CIOs are likely to face a tantamount challenge in terms of accommodating the increasing demand for space in data centers. To address this issue, CIOs are looking for converged storage systems that offer virtualization, resilience, optimization, orchestration and modularity.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Storage Services Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Storage Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Storage deployment and support is the second largest segment in the global storage service market accounting for close to 30-35% of the overall share. With growing digital data and business demands, faster deployments of storage system has become essential. The deployment of storage infrastructure in enterprise data center will mainly come from on-demand requirements.

The global Storage Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Storage Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EMC

Hitachi Data Systems

HP

IBM

Amazon

Aptare

AT&T

Atos

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Storage Management

Storage Deployment and Support

Storage Integration

Storage Consulting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Storage Services Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Storage Services Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Storage Services by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Storage Services by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Storage Services by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Storage Services by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Storage Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Storage Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Storage Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Storage Services Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Storage Services Picture

Table Product Specifications of Storage Services

Table Global Storage Services and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global Storage Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

Figure Storage Management Picture

Figure Storage Deployment and Support Picture

Figure Storage Integration Picture

Figure Storage Consulting Picture

Table Global Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2013-2023)

Figure Storage Services Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure BFSI Picture

Figure Retail and E-commerce Picture

Figure IT and Telecommunication Picture

Figure Others Picture

Table Global Market Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2013-2023

Figure North America Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Europe Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Asia-Pacific Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure South America Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Middle East and Africa Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Global Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

