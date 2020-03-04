Global Tennis Wear Market Forecast (2019-2024) Report: By Regions, Type and Application with Sales & Revenue Analysis

The Research Report on “Global Tennis Wear Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

Tennis Wear is clothing worn for tennis. Here in this report, we statistically counted the apparel of tennis wear. The tennis shoes are not included in this report.

Scope of the Report:

Tennis Wear is clothing worn for tennis. The materials of Tennis Wear main include polyester fiber, spandex, polyamide fiber, cotton, nylon and other materials.

Asia is the largest export region; USA is the largest import region.

At present, People pay more and more attention to the own health and sports, we think the tennis wear consumption in Asia will be rapid growth, and the consumption growth rate in the future will be very big.

The worldwide market for Tennis Wear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1940 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Tennis Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Fred Perry

ASICS

ANTA

FILA

ERKE

YONEX

LACOSTE

Kappa

LINING

PEAK

Wilson

LOTTO

Prince

Eleven

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Dress

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Youth Tennis Participation

Core Tennis Players (10+ times a year)

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tennis Wear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tennis Wear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tennis Wear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tennis Wear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tennis Wear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Tennis Wear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tennis Wear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tennis Wear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Tennis Wear Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tennis Wear by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Tennis Wear by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tennis Wear by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Tennis Wear by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Tennis Wear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tennis Wear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tennis Wear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Tennis Wear Market Forecast (2019-2024)

