Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market analysis 2017 and forecasts to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Topical Skin Adhesive market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Topical Skin Adhesive Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Topical skin adhesive is a wound closure device that is fast, precise and easy to use.Topical skin adhesive is used to close wounds in the skin, as an alternative to sutures, staples or clips. Topical skin adhesive produces less scarring and is less prone to infection than sutured or stapled closure.
The global Topical Skin Adhesive market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
J&J (Ethicon)
Medtronic
Advanced Medical Solutions
Medline
B. Braun (Aesculap)
Chemence Medical
Adhezion Biomedical
Compont Medical Devices
GluStitch Inc
Meyer-Haake
Cartell Chemical
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive
N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive
2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Surgical
Outdoor Medical
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive
1.2.1.2 N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive
1.2.1.3 2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Surgical
1.2.2.2 Outdoor Medical
1.2.2.3 Others
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
…
Continued….
