Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market analysis 2017 and forecasts to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A wheelchair is a chair with wheels. The device comes in variations allowing either manual propulsion by the seated occupant turning the rear wheels by hand, or electric propulsion by motors. There are often handles behind the seat to allow it to be pushed by another person.Wheelchairs are used by people for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to illness, injury, or disability.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Invacare Corp
Sunrise Medical
Permobil Corp
Pride Mobility
Drive Medical
Handicare
Medline
Ottobock
GF Health
Karman
Hubang
Hoveround Corp
NISSIN
N.V. Vermeiren
MIKI
PDG
The global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Hospitals
Recuperation mechanism
Family expenses
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Invacare Corp
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Sunrise Medical
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 Permobil Corp
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 Pride Mobility
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Drive Medical
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Handicare
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Medline
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 Ottobock
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 GF Health
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 Karman
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product Specifications
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.11 Hubang
3.12 Hoveround Corp
3.13 NISSIN
3.14 N.V. Vermeiren
3.15 MIKI
3.16 PDG
4 Major Application
4.1 Hospitals
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Hospitals Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Recuperation mechanism
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Recuperation mechanism Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Family expenses
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Family expenses Market Size and Forecast
Continued….
