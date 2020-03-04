Insulin Pump Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, SOOIL, Tandem Diabetes care

Global Insulin Pump Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

An insulin pump is an alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin by insulin syringes or an insulin pen and allows for intensive insulin therapy when used in conjunction with blood glucose monitoring and carb counting.

In the last several years, global market of insulin pump developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2016, global revenue of insulin pump is nearly 1218 M USD; the actual production is about 246 K units. The global average price of insulin pump is in the decreasing trend, from 5256 USD/Unit in 2011 to 4936 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Insulin Pump includes normal and patch pump, and the proportion of normal in 2016 is about 82%. Insulin pump is widely used to treat Type I diabetes and Type II diabetes. The most proportion of insulin pump is used for Type I diabetes treatment, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 81%.

Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, SOOIL, Tandem Diabetes care, Insulet Corp, Valeritas, Microport

Normal

Patch Pump

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

