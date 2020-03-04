Isolated Gate Drivers Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market report also provides Porter analysis, SWOT analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. It also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Isolated Gate Drivers Market report explores Key Players competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors. The global Isolated Gate Drivers market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

Most of power MOSFETs and IGBTs are driven by gate drivers IC. However, while almost all IGBTs require a gate driver, MOSFETs are showing a considerably lower usage of Isolated Gate Drivers. Isolated Gate Drivers utilization varies on voltage and power levels and it strongly depends on the applications, in 2016, more than 69% of the gate drivers IC market correspond to the ones combined with MOSFETs. But this figure step by step decreases slowly and appear to be stabilizing. In parallel IGBT market share increases. As a consequence, the revenue gap between MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers will be quickly narrowing in a near future.

Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Silicon Labs, On Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, IXYS

Isolated IGBT Gate Driver

Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver

Others

Industrial

Automotive

Enterprise

Telecommunications

Other

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

Key Market Dynamics: The Isolated Gate Drivers market research report offers a precise forecast, current market trends, market share, development patterns, and research methods.

Important Development Prospects: The Isolated Gate Drivers report concentrates on lots of the vital growth potential, along with brand new product launches, R&D, arrangements, partnerships, and also the growth of the vital players operating inside the current market, each concerning regional and worldwide scale.

Major Market Highlights: Global Isolated Gate Drivers market report introduces a whole analysis of their industry development factors and their hottest trends, together with relevant market sections of industry.

Potential Clients: Isolated Gate Drivers industry report offers essential advice for subscribers, service providers, vendors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and also people are interested in simplifying the market.

