Learning Analytics Market Quantitative Analysis of the Current Market & Estimation through 2018-2023 to Identified Prevailing Market Opportunities

Learning Analytics is the measurement, collection, analysis and reporting of data about learners and their contexts, for purposes of understanding and optimizing learning and the environments in which it occurs. Methods for learning analytics include: Content analysis, Adaptive learning analytics, Functional support analytics, Social learning analytics, Predictive analytics and etc. Content analysis use particularly resources which students create (such as essays). Social learning analytics is aimed at exploring the role of social interaction in learning, the importance of learning networks, etc.

Global Learning Analytics Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Cloud based, On-premises

Global Learning Analytics Market Segmentation by Application:

Higher education, K-12

Oracle, Blackboard, IBM, Microsoft, Pearson, Saba Software, Sum Total System, Mcgraw-Hill Education, SAP, Desire2learn

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Objectives of Global Learning Analytics Market:

To Study and Analyze the Global Learning Analytics Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application

To understand the structure of Learning Analytics Market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key Global Learning Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To Analyze the Learning Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To Share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

