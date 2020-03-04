Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size, Growth-Rate, Supply-Demand, Production Capacity, Cosmetic Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22300 million by 2024, from US$ 15500 million in 2019.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Products are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

Natural and organic personal care products is primarily split into: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Others. And Skin Care is the most widely used type which takes up about 48% of the global market in 2017.

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Other

Segmentation by application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Estee Lauder

L’oreal

Weleda

Burt’s Bees

Groupe Rocher

Avon

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Procter & Gamble

Natura Cosmeticos

Johnson & Johnson

L’Occitane

Hain Celestial

Uniliver

Fancl

Mustela

DHC

Pechoin

JALA Group

Shanghai Jawha

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Players

3.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Regions

4.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

