Oil Condition Monitoring Market 2019 To 2025 – Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts

The report “Oil Condition Monitoring Market” highlights key dynamics of Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Oil Condition Monitoring Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Oil analysis provides a detailed view of what is happening within machine components during operation.

Factors such as growing demand for economical solutions, increasing need for time optimization, and rising demand for electricity that drives the need for continuous oil monitoring in turbines are fueling the market growth. Companies are persistently looking for different cost-effective ways to reduce the cost of oil condition monitoring. However, extra costs incurred in retrofitting existing systems are one of the key factors hampering the market growth.

On-site oil condition monitoring has assisted manufacturers to considerably enhance their productivity, efficiency, and profitability with regard to predictive maintenance. The off-site oil condition monitoring growth can be attributed to the higher adoption of traditional monitoring systems. It mainly consists of testing the oil samples at company-operated laboratories or third-party laboratories. Most of the oil condition monitoring firms is engaged in laboratory testing for better and in-detailed analysis of the sample.

Turbines have vital applications in verticals such as power, locomotive, and aerospace. The turbines used in these verticals work under very high pressure. The turbines are more prone to be broken at such a high pressure, owing to friction, which reduces the life of the system. To stay away from system breakdown, firms use high-quality oil as a lubricant in these turbines, thereby reducing the friction caused due to high pressure. Furthermore, there is a need for continuous monitoring of the oil quality to make sure the smooth operation of the system. There is a growing demand for energy in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, which would boost the need for oil condition monitoring services.

Some of the key players in the market include Bureau Veritas, Castrol Limited, Chevron Corporation, SGS, Intertek Group, Shell, Test Oil (Insight Services Inc) and Unimarine.

The global Oil Condition Monitoring market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Condition Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Condition Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bureau Veritas

SGS

Intertek Group

Shell

Chevron Corporation

Castrol Limited

Unimarine

Veritas Petroleum Services

Insight Services Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-site

Off-site

Segment by Application

Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Mining

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Oil Condition Monitoring Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Oil Condition Monitoring Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Oil Condition Monitoring Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Oil Condition Monitoring Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Condition Monitoring Business

Chapter Eight: Oil Condition Monitoring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

