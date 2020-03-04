Online Lingerie Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2024

Extensive analysis of the “Global Online Lingerie Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Online Lingerie developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.48%. In 2017, global revenue of Online Lingerie is nearly 33.4 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2627 million units.

The classification of Online Lingerie includes Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, and Shape Wear. And the proportion of Bra in 2017 is about 43.80%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Online Lingerie is widely used for male and female. The most proportion of Online Lingerie is sold for female, and the proportion in 2017 is about 66.27%.

The worldwide market for Online Lingerie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 72100 million US$ in 2024, from 33400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Online Lingerie in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Victoria’s Secret

PVH

Hanesbrands

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Fast Retailing

Triumph

Huijie

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Cosmo-lady

Gunze

Embry Form

Calida

Oleno Group

Vivien

Tutuanna

Sunny Group

Miiow

GUJIN

Hop Lun

BYC

Sunflora

Good People

P.H. Garment

SBW

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Female

Male

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Online Lingerie product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Online Lingerie, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Online Lingerie in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Online Lingerie competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Online Lingerie breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Online Lingerie market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Online Lingerie sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Online Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Online Lingerie Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Online Lingerie by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Online Lingerie by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Online Lingerie by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Online Lingerie by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Online Lingerie by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Online Lingerie Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Online Lingerie Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Online Lingerie Market Forecast (2019-2024)

