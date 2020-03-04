Operations Intelligence Platforms Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Operations Intelligence Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Operations Intelligence Platforms market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017.

We defines the operations intelligence platform as a suite of development and runtime software tools that monitor, alert and support interactive decision making by providing data and analytics about current conditions. These platforms have adapters to receive and send data; event processing logic to detect threats and opportunities; rule processing; analytics; dashboards; alerting facilities; and capabilities to trigger responses in applications, devices or workflow tools.

The platforms apply to the operational aspects of a business. Business operations are activities that produce, deliver or directly enable goods, services and information products. Applications built on operations intelligence platforms work at the oversight level; they do not directly control work at a detailed level.

The Operations Intelligence Platforms Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Segmentation by application:

0-500 Users

500-1000 Users

Above 1000 Users

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Axway (Decision Insight)

Axway (Axway Sentinel)

Bentley Systems International

ClearPriority

DevonWay

Every Angle Software Solutions

Feedzai

Guavus

Intelligent InSites

Interfacing Technologies

Kinaxis

Kofax

Omnivex

OpsVeda

Oversight Systems

Rockshore

SAP

Software AG

Space-Time Insight

SQLstream

VisionWaves

Vitria Technology

XMPro

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Operations Intelligence Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Operations Intelligence Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Operations Intelligence Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Operations Intelligence Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Operations Intelligence Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Operations Intelligence Platforms Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Operations Intelligence Platforms by Players

3.1 Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Operations Intelligence Platforms Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Operations Intelligence Platforms by Regions

4.1 Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Operations Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

