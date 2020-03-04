Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2019 to 2022

“Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market” research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry’s gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key vendors in this market are:

Ingenico Group

Verifone Systems Inc.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

PAX Global Technology Limited

Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018 Edition)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS terminals market by value, by shipment and by installed base. The report also gives an insight of the global POS terminals market by applicability, by products, by components, by region, etc.

The report also includes the analysis of the global software POS market, global hardware POS market. The report provides a regional analysis of the POS terminal market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Executive Summary

Point of sale (POS) refers to capturing of data related to customer payment information when goods and services are bought and sold at any physical location or on online platform. POS transaction can be captured using a variety of devices via computer, barcode and optical scanner, magnetic card readers or any combination of such devices. Point of sale (POS) terminals market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the ease of use, enhancing customer experience and improved return on investment being offered by these systems.

Point of sale has applicability in millions of retail business, education, supermarkets, hospitality businesses, healthcare, etc. The major functions of POS Terminals are: calculate cash due for every value entered, keep track of cash in the cash drawer, calculate labor and payroll data, record information on repeat customers, record daily check averages for every worker, etc.

The POS terminals market can be segmented according to the components, into hardware POS terminals and software POS terminals. The POS terminal market can also be segmented according to the product type, into fixed POS terminals and wireless/mobile POS terminals. The POS Terminal market could also be segmented on the basis of technology into NFC enabled POS terminals and non-NFC enabled POS terminals.

This report on Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Essential points covered in Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market 2019 Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

