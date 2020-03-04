SD-WAN Market 2019 with top countries data : Key Players, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2023, Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size
Report Title: Global SD-WAN Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
SD-WAN Market report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The SD-WAN Market provides a detailed analysis of SD-WAN Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.
Short Description about SD-WAN :
- SD-WAN is an acronym for software-defined networking in a wide area network (WAN). An SD-WAN simplifies the management and operation of a WAN by decoupling (separating) the networking hardware from its control mechanism. This concept is similar to how software-defined networking implements virtualization technology to improve data center management and operation.
Top key players of industry are covered in SD-WAN Market Research Report:
- Cisco, Citrix System, Aryaka Networks, Cloudgenix, Ecessa, Silver Peak Systems, Velocloud, Viptela, Elfiq Networks, Peplink, Versa Networks
Scope Of The Report :
This report studies the SD-WAN market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SD-WAN market by product type and applications/end industries.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Software Defined WAN Market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of SD-WAN include the increasing need to central network management and reducing the operating cost. Since APAC is the fastest growing region and represents the investors with immense opportunities of growth, a lot of the companies are investing in this region.
The global SD-WAN market is valued at 980 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 18400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 63.2% between 2018 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SD-WAN.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Global SD-WAN Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Target Audience of SD-WAN Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.
