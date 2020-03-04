SD-WAN Market 2019 with top countries data : Key Players, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2023, Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size

This report studies the SD-WAN market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SD-WAN market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Software Defined WAN Market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of SD-WAN include the increasing need to central network management and reducing the operating cost. Since APAC is the fastest growing region and represents the investors with immense opportunities of growth, a lot of the companies are investing in this region.

The global SD-WAN market is valued at 980 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 18400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 63.2% between 2018 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SD-WAN.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.