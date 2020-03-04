Trimethylol Propane Dially Ether (TMPDE) Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Trimethylol Propane Dially Ether (TMPDE) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Trimethylol Propane Dially Ether (TMPDE) report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Trimethylol Propane Dially Ether (TMPDE) report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

Trimethylolpropane diallyl ether (TMPDE) is an excellent resin air drying agent widely used in unsaturated polyester resins to improve the drying speed and hardness of the resin surface, thereby facilitating sanding. Containing a hydroxyl group and two allyl groups, it can react with carboxyl groups during the esterification reaction.

Top players in the TMPDE market include: Perstorp, OSAKA SODA, FEIYANG GROUP, Shandong Shunlong New Material, Guangzhou Nadi, Shanghai Jinying Chemical, YINTIAN.

It is mainly used in unsaturated polyester resin, putty resin, acrylic resin, alkyd resin, polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, water-based resin.

The worldwide market for Trimethylol Propane Dially Ether (TMPDE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.