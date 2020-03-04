Veterinary/ Animal Vaccines Industry Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

“Veterinary/ Animal Vaccines Market” Report Provides a Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.

The market is classified into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines and other vaccines on the basis of technology.

In 2017, in terms of value, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global animal vaccines market, followed by North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Veterinary/Animal Vaccines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary/Animal Vaccines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zoetis

Merck Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Virbac

Vetoquinol

Phibro Animal Health

Hester

Hipra

Idt Biologika

Biogenesis Bago

Tianjin Ringpu

China Animal Husbandry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Other Vaccines

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

