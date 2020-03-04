Waste Heat Boiler Market by Manufacturers, Regions and Swot Analysis & Forecast By 2025
ARCognizance’s Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers Analysis of “Waste Heat Boiler Market”.
A waste heat recovery unit (WHRU) is an energy recovery heat exchanger that transfers heat from process outputs at high temperature to another part of the process for some purpose, usually increased efficiency.
The major factor restraining the growth of the waste heat boiler market is the limited space availability and temperature constraint regarding material strength in the boiler.
The global Waste Heat Boiler market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Waste Heat Boiler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waste Heat Boiler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens
GE
Thermax
Nooter/Eriksen
Alfa Laval
Forbes Marshall
CMI
AMEC Foster Wheeler
Viessmann
Zhengzhou Boiler
Bosch
Thyssenkrupp
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Horizontal
Vertical
Segment by Application
Power Generation Utilities
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Primary Metals
Non-Metallic Minerals
