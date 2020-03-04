What are Long Term Food Storage Market and Why they are Important for Your Business

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Long Term Food Storage Market” research report Forecast to 2024

Long term food storage refers to food dehydrated and dried or freeze-dried so that the food can be stored longer.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are more companies enter into Long Term Food Storage industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, OFD Food, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd, Wise Company, Blue Chip Group, etc. The sale of Long Term Food Storage in USA is about 32 K MT in 2015.

OFD Food is the largest supplier of Long Term Food Storage, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2015. That is to say, OFD Food sells more than 50 percent of the nation’s long term food storage, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.

There are two kinds of Long Term Food Storage, which are Dehydrated Food and Freeze-dried Food. Freeze-dried Food is wildly used in the Long Term Food Storage, with a sales market share nearly 70%.

Long Term Food Storage is used in Military, NASA and Civilian Retailers. Report data showed that 56.8% of the Long Term Food Storage market demand in military application, 27.7% in Civilian Retailers application, and 15.5% in NASA application in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Long Term Food Storage industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Long Term Food Storage have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Long Term Food Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Long Term Food Storage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OFD Food

Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd

Wise Company

Blue Chip Group

Astronaut Foods

Emergency Essentials

Katadyn Group

EFoods Direct

Legacy Premium

Valley Food Storage

My Food Storage

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dehydrated Food

Freeze-dried Food

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

NASA

Civilian Retailers

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Long Term Food Storage product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Long Term Food Storage, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Long Term Food Storage in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Long Term Food Storage competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Long Term Food Storage breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Long Term Food Storage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Long Term Food Storage sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Long Term Food Storage Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Long Term Food Storage Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Long Term Food Storage by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Long Term Food Storage by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Long Term Food Storage by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Long Term Food Storage by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Long Term Food Storage by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Long Term Food Storage Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Long Term Food Storage Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Long Term Food Storage Market Forecast (2019-2024)

