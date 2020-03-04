What is Metal Waste and Recycling Market Know How it will take Chemical Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market report is a detailed study of the market where the customer can gain key insights into the market such as the performance of the market in terms of its market size and value for the global market as well as for its various segmentation such as by product, application, and region. Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in detail so that no stone is left upturned in ensuring that the customer receives the top quality information about the Metal Waste and Recycling market.

Metals are among the first materials to be captured in the recycling process. They are a great recyclable because of their high value, metal density lends to efficiency in transport, and the properties of metals allow them to recycled again and again. The scrap metal recycling in the United States is to be a $26.83 billion industry in 2018, and metal recycles in the U.S. handle about 120 million tons of recyclables each year. Some of these major recyclables are iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, and zinc.

The major players covered in this report:

Sims Metal Management

Metallon Recycling

European Recycled Metal

TOTALL Metal Recycling

K&K Metal Recycling

A&S Metal Recycling

TKC Metal Recycling

Smith Iron & Metal

Metso

Benton Metal Recycling

DBW Metals Recycling

