Wine Glass Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

This report studies the Wine Glass market, a wine glass is a type of glass that is used to drink and taste wine.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. and E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ARC International and Libbey have relative higher level of product’s quality.

Many companies have several plants; usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Libbey whose plant is located in Langfang city, not far from Beijing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wine Glass market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1190 million by 2024, from US$ 1060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wine Glass business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wine Glass market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wine Glass value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Glass

Crystal

Others

Segmentation by application:

Personal Consumption

Commercial Consumption

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC ,China, Japan ,Korea ,Southeast Asia ,India ,Australia ,Europe, Germany ,France ,UK, taly, Russia, Spain ,Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ARC International

Libbey

Sisecam

ADERIA GLASS (Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.)

Riedel Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Zwiesel Kristallglas

Bormioli Rocco

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited

RONA

The Oneida Group

Huapeng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wine Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wine Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wine Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wine Glass with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wine Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Wine Glass by Players

Chapter Four: Wine Glass by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Wine Glass Market Forecast

