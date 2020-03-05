3D Printing Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Market Insights on 3D Printing: Insights & Forecasts, 2018-2024: Emphasis on Component ((Product (Professional/Industrial Printer, Personal/Desktop 3D Printers), Material (Polymer, Plastic, Metals and Alloys, Ceramic, Other Materials), Technology ( Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modelling, Laminated object Manufacturing, Other Technologies)” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 254 pages with table and figures in it.

3D printing is most commonly thought of as a new ‘futuristic’ concept, but it has actually been around for more than 30 years. It turns a digital model into a solid three-dimensional physical object by adding material layer by layer to create a prototype. usually powdered materials are used which can be fused into solid objects by adding layer over layer, however the material used can be changed by the printer type . Every 3D print starts as a digital 3D design file – like a blueprint – for a physical object to be created. The printing can take hours to complete depending on the size, and the printed objects are often post-processed to reach the desired finish.

This report studies the 3D Printing Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete 3D Printing market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global 3D printing market is segmented based on component, sub-component, technology, applications and industrial verticals. Product (industrial and desktop printer), material (polymer, metal and alloy, ceramic and other) and services are the types of components considered while analyzing and defining the penetration of 3D printing technology in different geographies and countries In 2017, product segment dominated the global 3D printing market with a maximum share in terms of revenue. Based on estimation, the segment occupied for around 36.8% share in the same year. However, increasing demand for desktop printers would help the product segment to grow at a faster rate of 23.3% during the forecast period (2018-2024).

3D printing offers integration of metals and alloys with other raw materials as per the requirement of the end-user industry, to create specified 3-dimensional objects. 3D printing offers integration of metals and alloys with other raw materials as per the requirement of the end-user industry, to create specified 3-dimensional objects. During 2017, polymer held a prominent share of 33.5%, followed by plastic which held 30.6% during the same year. Polymer market in global 3D printing was valued at US$ 469 Million in 2017 and is projected to derive US$ 2,388.5 Million revenues by 2024 witnessing astonishing CAGR of 26.4% during the forecasted period. In addition, Custom Design and Manufacturing held more than 50% share and garnered US$ 589.9 Million revenues during 2017. Based on technology, the global 3D printing market is segmented into stereo lithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing and others. In 2017, Fused Deposition Modelling technology dominated the 3D Printing market at global scale. It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period. It is projected to reach US$ 8,132.1 Million by 2024 showcasing significant CAGR of 25% during the analyzed period. Furthermore, depending on application type, the market is further classified into Functional Parts, Fit and Assembly, Prototype Modelling, Education, Metal Casting, Metal Casting, Visual Aids and Presentation Modelling. During 2017, functional parts occupied the largest share of 33.8%, followed by Fit and assembly application type in the global 3D printing market.

Moreover, benefits of 3D printing can also be witnessed among various industry verticals such as Education, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, construction and others where the additive manufacturing has turned out to be a game changer. Automakers and raw material suppliers for manufacturing sector have realized the benefits of 3D printing solutions, eventually increasing the demand for 3D printing solutions in these industries. In the automotive industry, the use of 3D printing technology has been successful in bring about new shapes to the industry, allowing the industry to produce lighter and more complex structures at affordable price ranges. Manufacturing sector was accounted as the fastest growing industry vertical in terms of its applications in 3D printing. Based on estimation, the respective segment is projected to generate revenue of US$ 4,957.1 Million in by 2024 displaying tremendous CAGR of 25% during the forecasted period in the 3D printing market at global scale.



A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the 3D Printing market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Moreover, strong competitiveness, spur in product development, Research and Development activities and dramatic uptake of technological advancements, and investments by major peers have put the downward pressure on 3D printer prices coupled with numerous players foraying into 3D printing domain have resulted in tremendous growth of global 3D printing market. In addition, the growing prominence of 3D printing technique among various industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, education, consumer goods paired with a supportive legal framework has further impelled the performance of 3D printing at global scale. 3D printing at a global scale is not only being dominated by plastic and polymers but metals have also become the viable options for 3D solution specifically among aerospace and OEM manufacturers. Additive manufacturing has also showcased the potential to deliver significant change in the healthcare landscape which has further enabled life sciences and health care professionals to utilize 3D printing technique. Furthermore, digital dentistry has also brought a drastic transformation in 3D printing space. Owing to this, the global 3D printing market was valued at US$ 5,492.8 Million during 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 25,420.8 Million by 2024 displaying exponential CAGR of 24.7% during the predicted period. Growth for 3D printing has remarkably been driven by demand for 3D-produced orthopedic and cranial implants, and dental restoration. The emergence of an unprecedented number of small and medium-sized 3D-printing technology companies is creating an increasingly competitive business environment. However, high cost involved and limited resource pool faced by major players in terms of prohibiting the development of 3D printed armaments or destructive elements or equipment’s such as guns needs to be addressed globally.

Also, for better understanding of 3D Printing market penetration, the market has been analyzed as per different geographies and countries, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Rest of Asia Pacific) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and rest of Latin America), and Middle East and North Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Algeria and rest of Middle East and North Africa. Based on estimation, North America accounted for revenue share of 55% in 2017. Positive impact on businesses of manufactures and customized production with the innovative technology has bolstered the growth of global 3D printing market. While Europe and Asia Pacific followed the lead by occupying 20.6% share and 12.2% share during 2017.

Numerous companies have forayed in the global 3D printing market that offers 3D printers, 3D printing materials, and 3D printing services. With an objective to enhance their product portfolio, the major market players have entered into various acquisitions and collaborations. Major players in this market comprise 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Autodesk Inc., Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., and Arevo Labs.

