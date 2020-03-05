Accounting Software Market | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Accounting Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 130 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Accounting Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

The Accounting Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting Software competitors. Accounting Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

According to this study, over the next five years the Accounting Software market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17300 million by 2024, from US$ 11400 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit cornerstone

Aplicor

Red wing

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Segmentation by product type:

Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Segmentation by application:

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Accounting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Accounting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Accounting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Accounting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Accounting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

