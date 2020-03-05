Animal Feed Market 2019 with top countries data : Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Animal Feed Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Animal Feed market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Animal Feed market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023

Overview of Animal Feed Market :

Animal feed is food given to domestic animals in the course of animal husbandry. There are three basic types:compound feed, fodder and forage.

The research covers the current market size of the Animal Feed market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Cargill, DuPont, Land OLakes, Royal DSM, Nutreco N.V., Country Bird Holdings, Alltech Inc.

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Animal Feed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The feed industry is a major economical component of many countries. According to the AFIA (American Feed Industry Association), an average of $20 billion is annually spent on feed ingredients. The feed industry is also the largest purchaser of corn and soybean meal.

The worldwide market for Animal Feed is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Compound Feed

Fodder

Forage Major applications are as follows:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant