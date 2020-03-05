Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market 2017 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2025

Epilepsy is associated with disrupted activities in the brain called seizures, which affects the central nervous system. Depending on the area of the brain obstructed by seizures, these are categorized into generalized seizures and partial seizures. Generalized seizures affect the whole brain, while partial seizures affect just one part of the brain. Depending on their severity, seizures are termed as mild seizures and stronger seizures. Mild seizures are difficult to diagnose, as these last for only a few seconds. Stronger seizures may last for a few seconds to a few or several minutes, resulting in spasms and uncontrollable muscle twitches. This may cause the patient to lose consciousness, lead to temporary loss of cognition, or memory loss during the seizure. Pediatric epilepsy can be caused due to a trauma injury, complications during birth, or genetic disorder. Epilepsy that occurs due to brain infections such as meningitis is known as symptomatic epilepsy, while genetics related condition is called idiopathic epilepsy.

Newer drug therapies with symptom specific indications are expected to boost market growth

Epilepsy is a highly prevalent disorder, especially in emerging economies as an estimated 50 million people worldwide are suffering with epilepsy out of which almost 80% live in emerging economies as per the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of April 2017, epilepsy is estimated to affect 0.5% to 1% of children globally and is the most prevalent chronic condition of the central nervous system among children. According to Epilepsy Foundation, each year, around 150,000 new cases of epilepsy are reported in the U.S. and the rate of occurrence is high among young children and geriatric population. Furthermore, the Society of Neuroscience, in 2015, stated that epilepsy affected around 10.5 million children worldwide, and the types and severity of the disorder varies significantly. The incidence and prevalence of epilepsy for children appears to be lower in developed economies and highest in rural areas of emerging economies. This is mainly attributed to the presence of FDA-approved anti-epileptic drugs in the developed economies and the vast distribution channel providing higher accessibility. Scientific and technological advances have introduced many new medications in the past decade, which are used in combination and in a personalized way by physicians for the treatment of pediatrics. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs, including Phenytoin (Dilantin), Carbamazepine (Carbatrol), Divalproex Sodium (Depakote), and Ethosuximide (Zarontin).

Some major players operating in the anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market are Mylan N.V., Cephalon, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., UCB Pharma Limited, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Zogenix, GW Pharmaceuticals, Insys, and Zynerba.

