Anti-Suicide Drugs Market: Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade

Suicidal thoughts can be aroused due to various underlying factors such as financial burden, social issues or drug side effects. Treatment for suicidal thoughts includes psychotherapy, medications, addiction treatment, and family support. Anti-depressants and anti-psychotics are the most widely used medications for treating suicidal tendencies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 800,000 people die due to suicide annually. Development of an effective anti-suicidal drug could be a major breakthrough in reducing the death toll. Currently, non-profit organizations such as Stop Suicide, Stop Youth Suicide, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are providing moral and social support to people with reported suicidal thoughts. This however, is ineffective until the organization is alerted of the person at risk for suicide.

Market Dynamics

Off-label use of these drugs for suicidal ideation has been a practice for years, as there are no approved anti-suicide specific drug yet. However, the dynamics is expected to change in the following few years with the launch of first oral therapeutic drug for acute suicidal ideation. This would disrupt the use of antidepressants and anti-psychotic drugs for the treatment of suicidal tendencies. Suicidal incidences are high in low and middle income countries according to the WHO 2016 statistics. Although the incidence in Asia, East Africa, and Eastern European region is high, these regions lag in terms of availability of affordable medications and healthcare facilities. Therefore developed economies of North America and Western Europe are key target regions for manufacturers in the near future. Rampant economic growth and projected strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies in towards the first half of the following decade is projected to shift the focus of these companies towards highly populous regions of India and China in the long run.

Anti-Suicide Drugs Market to be on High Growth Trajectory Post Launch of Anti-Suicidal Drug

NeuroRx Pharma has developed a novel anti-suicidal product Cyclurad (D-cycloserine and Lurasidone) which is indicated for Acute Suicidal Ideation/Behavior (ASIB) in Bipolar Depression. The estimated commercialization of the drug post-2020 is expected to be a major breakthrough innovation for the anti-suicide drugs market. Moreover, introduction of other such novel drugs for suicide would augment the anti-suicide market growth. People with major depressive disorder and risk for suicide would greatly benefit from such novel drug therapies.

High Suicidal Rates to Contribute Towards the Positive Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Outlook

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide accounted for 1.4% of the total deaths worldwide in 2012, accounting for around 800 thousand deaths each year. Russia, India, Republic of Korea, Guyana, Lithuania, Sri Lanka, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and Japan are among the nations with high suicidal rates as per the WHO 2012 data. Emerging nations therefore possess immense opportunity for anti-suicidal drugs. However, being the first ever oral anti-suicidal therapeutic drug, companies are likely to capture the anti-suicide drugs market in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. This mainly due to rapid adoption of new therapies and accessibility to healthcare facilities in these regions as compared to emerging economies.

Anti-Suicide Drugs Market to Gain Initial Traction in Developed Economies

Major players operating in the global anti-suicide drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, NeuroRx, Inc., Johnson & Johnson

High healthcare expenditure in developed economies of North America and Europe is responsible for a higher market size of anti-suicidal drugs in these regions. Moreover, developed regions offer better healthcare infrastructure and are usually early adopters of new therapies. The anti-suicide drugs market in North America and Europe is expected to gain significant traction during the latter half of the forecast period, with the launch of anti-suicidal drug. Increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies and high prevalence of suicides in these regions is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the market. Companies are expected to focus on capitalizing on lucrative opportunities in these regions at the turn of the following decade. This would ensure sustained growth for the market in the foreseeable future.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global anti-suicide drugs market on the basis of chemistry type, and geography. On the basis of chemistry type, the market is categorized into anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs, anti-psychotic drugs, NMDA antagonist and antibiotic analogs. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global anti-suicide devices market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

