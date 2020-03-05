Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market to Register Unwavering Growth During in Global by 2026

The anxiety and depression are known to be the most common forms of psychiatric disorders from which a large population is affected across the globe. . Depression is the most common type of mental disorder encountered in the global population, while anxiety refers to the reaction of an individual during stressful situations. Anxiety disorders are more than normal worry or fear. For a person suffering from anxiety, the anxious phase of the individual does not get over and instead worsens over time. This anxious disorder can affect daily activities such as school work, relationships and job performance. The anxiety related disorders include generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder. Moreover, depression refers to a common but serious mood disorder. It is related to a state of emotion that affect thoughts, actions and the sleeping pattern of an individual. The severity of anxiety and depression ultimately results into disorders such as phobias, post- traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/837

Mental illness encountered at high rates across the globe

The accelerating prevalence of anxiety and depression are responsible for massive consumptions of anti- depressants, promoting the growth of the global anxiety disorders and depression treatments market. According to the fact sheet of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, over 300 million people of all ages globally are suffering from depression, wherein 800,000 people die due to suicide, of which, anxiety disorders and depression are a prime cause. Moreover, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are reported to be the most common mental illness disease in the U.S., affecting nearly 18% of the population. The association also mentions that these disorders are highly treatable thereby propelling opportunities in the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market

The global anxiety and depression treatment market is segmented on the basis of class of drug, distribution channel and geography.

The key players operating the global anxiety disorders and depression treatments market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Eli Lily and Company, Inc., Merck and Company, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Forest Laboratories, Sanofi Aventis and Johnson and Johnson.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.