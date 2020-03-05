Aptamers Market 2017-2025 CAGR, Working Capital, Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions

Aptamers are short single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules that bind to a specific target protein, lipid, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Aptamers can also be conjugated to drugs, working as drug-delivery systems. For example, aptamers have been conjugated with chemotherapy drugs to turn target and bind to only cancerous cells and leave healthy tissue untouched. Further, factors such as lesser chance of provoking undesired immune responses, high thermal stability, and cost-efficiency provide additional advantages to boost the demand for aptamers. These are produced through a technique called Systematic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential enrichment (SELEX), which is time-consuming and involves iterative steps. Thus, to overcome this disadvantage, Vivonics Inc. developed and patented a one-step rapid technique named Rapid Isolation of DNA Aptamers (RIDA) for the isolation of high affinity and high selectivity aptamers. These advancements are further expected to fuel adoption of aptamers.

Aptamers have attracted much attention recently for potential therapeutic and diagnostic purposes and have gained worldwide preference over antibodies owing to the former’s key benefits – lower cost, ability to not destroy neighboring cells, greater binding affinity, longer shelf life and, high specificity. These wide range of applications of aptamers have commanded medical industry to convey monetary clinical evidence and allow companies to significantly increase their influence to capture the untapped potential of aptamers, functioning as a key development opportunity that will propel the market growth.

The global aptamers market was valued at US$ 2,691.8 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics:

Aptamers offer significant advantages related to protein therapeutics in terms of synthetic accessibility, size, and modification by medicinal chemistry which in turn aid in developing highly effective therapy. Continuous investment and development of novel aptamers by market players is propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Ophthotech is developing novel therapeutics Fovista and Zimura (an aptamer), used to treat eye diseases. Furthermore, advancements in Systemic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential Enrichment (SELEX) process to extract high-quality aptamers for a more diverse range of applications and government support in developed regions are anticipated to fuel utilization of these products, leading to market growth.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global aptamers market on the basis of type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the global aptamers market is classified into nucleic acid aptamers and peptide aptamers. Applications of aptamers include diagnostics, therapeutics, and research and development (R&D). Aptamers type is used for medical applications across pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and academic and research institutions.

Increasing number of applications will drive the overall aptamers market

Aptamer products can be used as biosensors, diagnostics, research agents or can be considered as a tool for biomarker or drug discovery. It can also be used for targeted therapeutics and bio-industrial applications. Use of in-vivo aptamer have a vast advantages by avoiding the majority of the bench testing, saving several years and approximately 35% of the R&D cost. It permits the natural selection of drug candidates in whole animal models, which reduces the false starts and required fewer animals needed for drug evaluation. All these factors have attracted a large number of companies to invest in this market. Moreover, growing incidence of life-threatening diseases such cancer has directed many companies to introduce new detection assays based on aptamer therapy which will help to booster the growth of the aptamer market. In March 2017, Aptamer Sciences, Inc. unveiled multiprotein biomarker assay by using this technology for the detection of lung cancer. However, stringent regulations related the use of aptamer and low awareness about these molecules in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa are some of the factors that may pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Global Key Players:

Key vendors in the aptamers market are collaborating with each other or independent research organizations and institutes to retain or increase their market share. For example, in March 2014, Siva Therapeutics initiated a research collaboration with SomaLogic, Inc. to determine the ability of SomaLogic’s SOMAmer (Slow-off Rate Modified Aptamer) reagents to actively target gold nanorods to solid tumors. This is expected to create more opportunity for aptamer for a more diverse range of applications in the near future.

