Biosimilars Market 2018: Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Biosimilars are biopharmaceutical drug having active components, which are similar to one that has previously been licensed. They are identical copies of the original products and can be manufactured only when the patent for the original innovator product expires. Biologics or biosimilars are sensitive to changes in manufacturing process due to the higher molecular complexity.

Biosimilars are generally derived from living cells of plants, animals, yeast, bacteria and viruses, through genetic engineering processes including controlled gene expression and recombinant DNA technology. In 2010, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved biosimilars as a part of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The approval process is based on thorough demonstration of similarity and comparability with existing approved product.

Patent expiry of drugs and increasing government initiatives for biosimilars to drive growth of the biosimilars market

Increasing demand for cost-effective drugs, increasing number of geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, increasing government support and initiatives to develop and promote biosimilars, strategic collaborations to enhance productivity and clinical trial for development of biosimilars are major factors driving growth of the market. According to the American Health and Drug Benefits in 2013, an estimated sale of biosimilars was more than US$ 1 billion annually. For instance, global sales of biosimilars was projected to reach US$ 7.19 billion for Remicade (infliximab) and US$ 5.98 billion for Avastin (bevacizumab), owing to high adoption of biosimilar drugs by doctors and patients. Furthermore, expiry and termination of pharmaceuticals drugs such as Humira, Enbrel and Remicade is providing significant opportunity for new players to enter the market.

Key players operating in the biosimilars market include Sandoz International GmbH, Apotex, Biocon, Zydus Cadila Healthcare, Celltrion, Pfizer, Hexal, Accord Healthcare, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

