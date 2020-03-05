Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

A bleeding disorder is a state in which the normal clotting function of blood is adversely affected. On an injury to the body, blood normally starts to clot to prevent major loss of blood. Occasionally, certain situations prevent blood from clotting properly, which can result in heavy or prolonged bleeding. Bleeding disorders can cause abnormal bleeding both outside and inside of the body. Some disorders can drastically increase the amount of blood lost by the body. Others cause bleeding to follow under the skin or in vigorous organs, such as the brain. Normal blood clotting involves blood components called ‘platelets’ and as many as there are 20 different plasma proteins in body called as blood clotting or coagulation factors. These factors interact with other chemicals to form a substance called fibrin which stops bleeding. Complications can occur when certain factors are low or missing in body. Bleeding problems can range from mild to severe. Some bleeding disorders are present at time of birth and some are passed through families (inherited).

Generic products to be the growth factor for bleeding disorders treatment market

The bleeding disorder treatment market is driven by the large customer base, growing awareness about the bleeding disorders and available cures, and favorable compensation policies. Patent expiry of existing brands will also provide generic drug manufacturers opportunities to enter the lucrative bleeding disorder therapeutics market. Market for bleeding disorder treatment is mostly focused towards western countries of North America and Europe, owing to the high price of branded drugs. Low cost drugs will help in market penetration in under developed and developing countries, where patients cannot afford high cost of medical treatment. Hence, availability of cheap generic drugs will boost market growth in the countries of Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.

Key players operating in the global bleeding disorders treatment market are Bayer Healthcare, Biogen Idec, Novo Nordisk, Xenetic Biosciences, Shire, Sanofi, Cangene Corporation, CSL Behring, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Octapharma.

