Breath Analyzer Market to Exhibit Skyrocketing Expansion During 2018-2026

Breath analyzers are medical devices that are used to detect various compounds from exhaled breath of an individual. Breath analyzer mostly used to detect the blood alcohol content though it can also be used to detect the drugs, tuberculosis, asthma, and other diseases related to the respiratory system. However, it cannot measure the blood alcohol concentration directly, and further requires analysis of blood sample. The increasing road accidents due to over consumption of alcohol and the laws which have been enforced for prevention of this things are allowing the use of breath analyzers by law enforcement agencies or by person himself. Breath analyzers might be used in various areas such as by traffic policemen to detect over consumption of alcohol during driving, by professionals to restrict a drunken person to enter into the company premises or any other social places, or can be used in medical emergencies where many patients for emergency care are under the influence of alcohol that may give a diagnostic problem.

Stringent laws by government to avoid the rising cases of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol is owing to growth of breath analyzers market

Increase in cases of drunk and drive cases are giving rise to road accidents and to prevent this rising cases of accidents, government has enforced some mandatory laws. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, 31% of deaths were due to alcohol impaired driving crashes in U.S. The stringent laws by government are helping to drive the breath analyzer market. Alcohol testing is important even at work places, where the increasing alcohol abuse allowing the use of breath analyzers to restrict such instances. The advancement in technology, portability of devices and its numerous uses are fuelling the growth of breath analyzer market. For instance, the advanced BreathKey- a product by OmegaPoint Systems, is the smallest analyzer in the world that is made with a keychain design so that it can be easy to carry anywhere by any individual. And the model g10 of the same company is the only keychain breath analyzer in the world with fuel cell alcohol censor.

Key players operating the global breath analyzer market includes Akers Biosciences Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, QUEST Products, Lifeloc Technologies, ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, AK GlobalTech corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Intoximeter Inc., Alcovisor, and BACtrack Inc.

