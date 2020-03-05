Brugada Syndrome Treatment Market: Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2026

Brugada syndrome is a life-threatening heart rhythm disorder. It causes a disruption of the normal rhythm in the heart’s lower chambers. It can be caused by a mutation, most commonly of the SCN5A gene. In some cases, researchers are unable to identify the primary cause of Brugada syndrome. Adult men are frequently diagnosed with the syndrome as compared to women. However, young children and adolescents are diagnosed at the same rate.

Signs and symptoms of Brugada syndrome include dizziness, gasping, and labored breathing particularly at night, sudden cardiac arrest, and syncope. The major risk factors of Brugada syndrome include fever, family history, and race. Common complications of the syndrome are sudden cardiac arrest and fainting (syncope).

Cardiologists or professionals can diagnose Brugada syndrome based on medical history and tests. The common diagnostic tests are electrocardiogram (ECG) with medication, genetic testing, and electrophysiology (EP) test. Brugada syndrome treatment depends on the risk of an abnormal heartbeat. Based on the risk of an abnormal heartbeat, doctors recommend medical device and drug therapy. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators are implanted subpectorally or subcutaneously into the right ventricle or right atrium.

Rise in prevalence of Brugada syndrome is anticipated to drive the global Brugada syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. Increase in government prioritization of drugs for rare disorders is also expected to propel the global market in the near future. Moreover, shortage of cardiovascular health care experts in Latin America and Middle East & Africa hampers the growth of the Brugada syndrome treatment market in these regions. Organizations supporting the treatment of this syndrome globally are the Genetic and Rare Diseases (GARD) Information Center and Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes Foundation.

The global Brugada syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the Brugada syndrome treatment market can be bifurcated into medical devices and drug therapy. Quinidine is a common antiarrhythmic drug for the treatment of Brugada syndrome. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) is a medical device for the treatment of the syndrome. ICD is the primary treatment for the syndrome. This device continuously monitors the heart rhythm and delivers electrical shocks to control abnormal heartbeats.

In terms of end-user, the global Brugada syndrome treatment market can be divided into hospitals and special clinics. The hospitals segment held significant share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the global Brugada syndrome treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held significant share of the Brugada syndrome treatment market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to increase in the number of patients suffering from the disorder. Better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding & developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people about Brugada syndrome treatment are expected to propel the Brugada syndrome treatment market in the region in the next few years. The Brugada syndrome treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global Brugada syndrome treatment market include Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova plc, Medtronic, Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., MRI Interventions, and HeartSine Technologies LLC. In term of revenue, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and LivaNova plc dominated the market in 2017.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

