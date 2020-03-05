Cardiac Ablation Catheters Market Upcoming Trends, Demand and Analysis Till 2026

Cardiac ablation catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure for the diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects. Catheter ablation is a process employed to selectively destroy the areas of heart causing heart rhythm problems. Flexible thin wires called catheters are threaded up to the heart through the vein. The electrode at the end of each catheter emits radio waves that create heat, destroying the heart tissues responsible for causing faster heart rate or cardiac arrhythmia. The procedure can be carried out with prior electrophysiology (EP) study, allowing the doctors to identify the specific heart tissues where abnormal electrical pathways are located. Cardiac ablation catheters are often used when the people have persistent fast heart rates that are reluctant to drug therapy. Catheter ablations is usually performed by cardiologist or electrophysiologist. Arrhythmias may occur at any age but are more common among older people.

Rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia fuels the cardiac ablation catheters market

Catheter ablation procedures are expected to become a prevalent method of treating cardiac arrhythmias owing to the cost effective and safe treatment method. According to American Heart Association, around 33.5 million people were suffering from atrial fibrillation globally in 2013. In 2012, the World Health Organization confirmed that, cardiovascular diseases accounted for almost 37% of the global non-communicable disease-related mortalities with rising rates of obesity and unhealthy lifestyle. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter and supraventricular tachycardia, decrease in heart muscle elasticity, decrease in heart output, aging population are the driving factors for the growth of cardiac ablation device markets. According to the study by American Heart Association in 2017, catheter-based ablation procedures claim 90% success rate with minimum risk of complications allowing patients to resume normal activities within a few days, thereby growing the demand for ablation catheters in surgical procedures.

Key players operating the cardiac ablation catheters market include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific and Biosense Webste.

