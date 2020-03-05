Contact Lens Market Till, 2018-2026 – New Study By Coherent Market Insights

A contact lens is a medical device used for cosmetic and therapeutic reasons, primarily for vision correction. Contact lens provides enhanced peripheral vision as it does not accumulate moisture from the atmosphere. The vast variety and affordability of contact lens make it a common lifestyle product. Contact lens provides high compatibility as it can be worn along with other eye wear choices such as sunglasses. Lenses offer clear peripheral and all around vision, eliminating glare. Hence contact lenses are more comfortable than spectacles. Corrective contact lens is widely used as it corrects refractive errors efficiently, compensates for visual deficiencies, and typically improves conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. Owing to the computer controlled, automated production of contact lenses with the help of cast molding technology, higher accuracy and quality are assured in the final product. Contact lenses are classified based on their material, wear schedule, and primary function into multifocal contact lens, monovision, and corrective contact lenses.

Integration of digital technology with contact lenses is expected to bolster market growth in Asia Pacific

Regional segmentation of the contact lens market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 40.9 million contact lens users in the U.S. in 2016 and the number is expected to rise drastically, making North America dominant in contact lens market. Also, the high performance of disposable contact lens segment, rise in number of senior ophthalmological patients, and ophthalmic issues in young people have led to surge in demand for contact lenses in North America. According to the World Health Organization, up to 20 million Asians are estimated to get affected by eye-related disorders such as cataract, myopia, glaucoma, and age related macular degeneration by 2030. However, growing awareness, safety, and affordability will propel the global contact lenses market growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the contact lens market are Novartis International AG, Menicon Group, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Baush and Lomb, Air Optix, Essilor, Conforma, Menicon, UltraVision, and Wesley Jessen. Bioinfinity and Biomedics are two commonly used lenses owing to their superior optic quality.

