CYBER PHYSICAL SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Cyber Physical System Industry

This report studies the global Cyber Physical System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cyber Physical System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cyber Physical System is a mechanism controlled or monitored by computer-based algorithms, tightly integrated with internet and its users. In cyber physical systems, physical and software components are deeply intertwined, each operating on different spatial and temporal scales, exhibiting multiple and distinct behavioral modalities, and interacting with each other in a myriad of ways that change with context. Examples of CPS include smart grid, autonomous automobile systems, medical monitoring, process control systems, robotics systems, and automatic pilot avionics.

Cyber Physical System industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, Europe Production value accounted for less than 29.75% of the total value of global Cyber Physical System. Siemens is the world leading manufacturer in global Cyber Physical System market with the market share of 11.83% in 2015.

We must embrace the technological evolution that the Internet of Things, and CPSs in particular, bring to our everyday lives. These technologies will increase the quality of services and ultimately benefit the environment as they are implemented in smart cities throughout the world.

CPSs, as a driver of innovation, involve many different disciplines. Industries as a whole have the opportunity to turn CPSs into an industrially applicable field. Moreover, CPSs require a highly skilled workforce, promoting collaborations and iterations between industries and universities. Finally, CPSs have a huge potential to change and improve every aspect of peoples’ lives, addressing critical challenges for our society and exceeding today’s distributed systems in security, performance, efficiency, reliability, usability, and many others.

In 2017, the global Cyber Physical System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Siemens

Intel

ITIH

EIT Digital

Tcs

MathWorks

Galois

SEI

Astri

NIST

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EP-CPS

IT-CPS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Automatic

Health/Medical Equipment

Aerospace

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cyber Physical System in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Physical System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cyber Physical System Manufacturers

Cyber Physical System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cyber Physical System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cyber Physical System market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Cyber Physical System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Cyber Physical System

1.1 Cyber Physical System Market Overview

1.1.1 Cyber Physical System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cyber Physical System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cyber Physical System Market by Type

1.3.1 EP-CPS

1.3.2 IT-CPS

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Cyber Physical System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Industrial Automatic

1.4.2 Health/Medical Equipment

1.4.3 Aerospace

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Cyber Physical System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cyber Physical System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Siemens

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Intel

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 ITIH

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 EIT Digital

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Tcs

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 MathWorks

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Galois

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 SEI

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Astri

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 NIST

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Cyber Physical System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Cyber Physical System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cyber Physical System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Cyber Physical System in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cyber Physical System

5 United States Cyber Physical System Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Cyber Physical System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Cyber Physical System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Cyber Physical System Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Cyber Physical System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Cyber Physical System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Cyber Physical System Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Cyber Physical System Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Cyber Physical System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Cyber Physical System Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Cyber Physical System Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Cyber Physical System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Cyber Physical System Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Cyber Physical System Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Cyber Physical System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India Cyber Physical System Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Cyber Physical System Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Cyber Physical System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Cyber Physical System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…….

