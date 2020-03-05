Dental Equipment Market Share – Global Industry Size Report 2024

Practice of dentists has shifted from being focused on disease treatment to preventive measures. This change in market dynamics is acting as a catalyst for development of new technologies for diagnosis and treatment of dental issues Growing awareness about dental care among consumers has translated into rising number of routine-check-ups and growing spending on maintaining oral health. This is in turn spurring demand for dental care equipment, including dental lasers, imaging systems, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems.

Market Dynamics

Dental equipment finds extensive application in diagnosis and treatment of dental disorders such as dental cavities, gingival disease, and periodontal (gum) disease. Advent of 3D printing in dental industry creates a highly favorable environment conducive for market growth and helps dentists provide better services through use of highly efficient diagnostic and treatment tools. Moreover, growing public awareness about dental treatment options, coupled with increasing expenditure on dental care is driving patients to opt for preventive measures. According to a study published in the American Dental Association’s research paper of 2014, around 52.3% of adults in the U.S. visited a dentist every six months. Focus on enhancing patient’s experience through high-quality treatment outcomes is driving demand for dental equipment worldwide.

Development of CAD/CAM & 3D printing is expected to drive dental equipment market growth

Incision during surgeries can be carried out precisely by using laser and electro surgery techniques. This will reduce the damage caused to tissues and will aid in faster healing. The time taken for prosthodontic restoration procedures has reduced to one day due to the development of CAD/CAM. By replacing conventional radiology equipment with digital radiology equipment equipped with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), treatment records can be archived. Moreover, outcomes of dental treatments have improved due to 3D printing technology. When compared to the conventional CT systems, cone beam CT systems provides clear extra oral images and exposure to harmful X-rays will be minimal.

Increasing preference for refurbished dental equipment impacting the growth of overall dental equipment market

Budget constraints in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and Eastern European countries is driving demand for refurbished dental equipment. This aids the newly established dental clinics and laboratories to achieve cost-efficiency with quality throughput. New dental equipment such as cone beam CT systems, vacuums & compressors, cad/cam, digital X-ray units and laboratory equipment involve high capital investment. This may increase the cost of patient dental procedures, thus negatively impacting the number of patient visits. Therefore, most dentists and hospitals in emerging countries prefer refurbished equipment, which in turn helps them pass on the cost-saving benefits to their patients. Market players such as Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, and Dentsply Sirona, Inc. must consider the cost parameters while targeting the cost-sensitive customer base in emerging countries that are projected to be highly lucrative dental equipment markets in the near future.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global dental equipment market on the basis of equipment type and end user. On the basis of equipment type, the market is classified as dental imaging equipment, dental lasers, dental laboratory equipment, hygiene maintenance devices, systems and parts, and others. End users of these equipment are hospitals, dental clinics, and dental laboratories.

Global Key Players

A-Dec Inc., 3M ESPE, Carestream Heath, Inc., Biolase Inc., Noble Biocare, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, and Institut Straumann AG.

