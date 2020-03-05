Dermatology Devices Market 2018-2026 Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution, CAGR Forecast

Until about a decade ago, skin diseases were not considered to be much of a concern among the medical fraternity, with focus mainly towards combating major diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hospital-acquired pneumonias. However, in primary care settings, skin disorders are the common diseases prevalent in tropical areas. HIV infection related skin diseases are especially common in sub-Saharan geographies. In 2015, according to Turkish Journal of Family Medicine & Primary Care, infections related to skin are common worldwide with a prevalence of pyoderma between 0.2% and 35%, for tinea capitis it is around 19.7%, for scabies it ranges between 0.2% and 24%, and for viral skin disorders it ranges between 0.4% and 9%.

Market Dynamics

Rise in number of skin infections and rise in demand for skin rejuvenation is expected to propel growth of the dermatology disease market. Rise in demand for skin rejuvenation therapy is backed up by increasing use of radiofrequency techniques, which in turn is expected to favor the market for dermatology devices market in the near future. Furthermore, high prevalence of skin mycoses globally is projected to have a positive effect on the growth for dermatology devices market. According to article published in 2008 by John Wiley & Sons, Inc., high prevalence of skin mycoses was around 20–25% and thus, was considered as one of the most prevalent forms of infection worldwide. The last decade has witnessed a spurt in incidence of skin diseases caused by pathogens such as anthropophilic and zoophilic dermatophytesm, which are especially prevalent in regions tropical regions due to the favorable growth environment. Also, change in lifestyle and awareness about the treatment is also one of the major factor affecting positively the growth of dermatology devices market. Scar and tattoo removal are some of the examples that require dermatology devices. According to Deccan Chronicles, in 2016, there were 25,000 tattoo removal cases recorded in India of the 128,218 cases worldwide, as revealed by a survey conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) in 2015.

Download PDF Brochure

Advancement in technology is expected to be a threat for conventional treatment methods in the dermatology devices market

The treatment procedures that are minimally invasive are gaining attention in the medical community and among patients, worldwide. Therefore, there is a high demand for devices such as microdermabrasion, pens for pigmented lesions, scars, and loose skin, and laser therapy globally. The conventional surgical procedures used for the treatment of skin disorders are replaced with these devices, as conventional procedures leaves out unwanted scars post-surgery. Some of the safe and effective treatment options for acne scarring include laser resurfacing, dermabrasion, and chemical peels. Researches based on the effectiveness of laser and light therapies in treating mild to moderate acne is still going on.

PMD Beauty pioneered the at-home microdermabrasion device that allows users to perform microdermabrasion procedure at ease and convenient. The device has a large consumer base in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into microdermabrasion devices, lasers and others. The laser product type segment is sub-segmented into alexandrite laser, diode, fractional, infrared 1319 nm, nd:yag 1064 nm, potassium titanyl phosphate (ktp), pulsed. The application segment is divided into vascular lesions, scar removal, tattoo removal, hair removal, wrinkle removal, acne treatment, skin rejuvenation, pore reduction and others. The vascular lesions application segment is further divided into telangiectasia, hemangiomas, port wine stains and venous lakes and scar removal application segment is sub-divided into red or hypertrophic scars and hyper-pigmentation. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global dermatology market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Market Players

This is expected to benefit the dermatology devices market players such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Syneron Candela Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronics Corporation, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., and Cutera, Inc.

Else place an Enquiry Before Purchase ” Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share, Outlook, Forecast” Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/117

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.